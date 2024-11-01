Police in Rotherham have dismantled a cannabis farm worth more than £130,000 after an urgent 999 call.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to a property in the Wingfield area of Rotherham following reports of a burglary in progress on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The caller reported three masked men had broken into a property through a fence. When police arrived, they found evidence of a break-in, but the burglars had scarpered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon closer investigation of the property, police found a cannabis cultivation with 130 plants growing across a number of floors in the house.

Each plant was estimated to be worth roughly £1,000 - bringing the total value of the farm to around £130,000.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector John Crapper said: “Large cannabis farms like this are often linked to serious organised crime across South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police have seized 130 cannabis plants from a farm in Rotherham. | National World

“The destruction of cultivations like this help to disrupt wider criminal activity. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electricity powering the farm is believed to have been bypassed and the property has since been secured.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, but urged anyone with concerns around cannabis cultivation to get in touch.

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to police via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.