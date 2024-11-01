Burglary is an offence that can have a profound and long-lasting impact on its victims, with some even going as far to move house after learning a criminal has invaded their space.
While not all burglars are caught or brought to justice, here are eight such criminals who have all been sent to begin prison sentences after Sheffield Crown Court hearings held during the course of this year (2024).
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Call 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
1. Eight burglars jailed during Sheffield court hearings in 2024
Top row, left to right: Luke Smith; Nicholas England; Lewis Prescott and Stephanie Saeed. Bottom row, left to right:Gavin Smedley; Corey Rodgers; Richard Golding; Ian McAffrey | SYP/NW
2. Luke Smith: Jailed for 876 days
Luke Smith broke into a house on December 30, 2023, and when the owner of the property returned from work he found it ransacked.
The window in the back door of the house had been smashed and a television was missing.
A new electronic toothbrush, which was bought as gift for Christmas, and a crate of beer were also missing.
Upon police arrival, blood was discovered on the blinds near to another smashed window in the house in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.
Forensic analysis of the blood linked prolific burglar Smith to the crime.
After being arrested, Smith, of no fixed abode, admitted his guilt, adding that he was sorry for his actions.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft at Sheffield Crown Cout and was jailed for 876 days.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The evidence against Smith in this case was overwhelming.
“He made no effort to cover his tracks while targeting unsuspecting homeowners during the festive period and will now face the consequences of his actions.” | SYP
3. Stephanie Saeed: Sheffield burglar caught in act after smell of 'body odour & stale cigarettes' gave her away
A woman caught burgling a Sheffield home when the smell of body odour and stale cigarettes alerted the occupant to her presence has been jailed. Sheffield Crown Court heard how when the complainant went into his bedroom a short time after arriving back at his home in Brockwood Park, Sheffield, he noticed a ‘strange smell’. The complainant described the smell as being a ‘combination of body odour and stale cigarettes’ and subsequently realised defendant, Stephanie Saeed, was present in the room, prosecutor Katherine White told a hearing held on March 11, 2024. The court was told that the complainant escorted Saeed out, and subsequently realised his car was missing. Saeed subsequently admitted a charge of dwelling house burglary, but she had only stolen the man's car keys, which was accepted by prosecutors and Judge Sarah Wright. Saeed, who has a criminal record of 56 previous offences - several of which were for dwelling house burglaries - from 31 court appearances, also admitted another charge of failure to surrender. Judge Wright jailed Saeed for 27 months. She told the court said Saeed’s previous dwelling house burglaries meant she was a ‘third strike’ burglar and a minimum three-year prison therefore term applies, but she was able to reduce her sentence after taking factors such as her guilty plea into consideration | SYP
4. Nicholas England: Jailed for four years
Nicholas England, aged 45, of Beighton Road, smashed the victim’s bedroom window and climbed in before ordering him to hand over money. He then searched the man’s living room, pocketing cash and packets of cigarettes, before fleeing the scene. England, who has previous convictions for burglary, was identified through a key witness and arrested the same day. He was later charged with burglary and pleaded not guilty before being placed on remand until his trial. He was found guilty following a three-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. England was jailed for four years at the same court on Friday (March 8), with a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and attending his address | SYP