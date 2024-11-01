3 . Stephanie Saeed: Sheffield burglar caught in act after smell of 'body odour & stale cigarettes' gave her away

A woman caught burgling a Sheffield home when the smell of body odour and stale cigarettes alerted the occupant to her presence has been jailed. Sheffield Crown Court heard how when the complainant went into his bedroom a short time after arriving back at his home in Brockwood Park, Sheffield, he noticed a ‘strange smell’. The complainant described the smell as being a ‘combination of body odour and stale cigarettes’ and subsequently realised defendant, Stephanie Saeed, was present in the room, prosecutor Katherine White told a hearing held on March 11, 2024. The court was told that the complainant escorted Saeed out, and subsequently realised his car was missing. Saeed subsequently admitted a charge of dwelling house burglary, but she had only stolen the man's car keys, which was accepted by prosecutors and Judge Sarah Wright. Saeed, who has a criminal record of 56 previous offences - several of which were for dwelling house burglaries - from 31 court appearances, also admitted another charge of failure to surrender. Judge Wright jailed Saeed for 27 months. She told the court said Saeed’s previous dwelling house burglaries meant she was a ‘third strike’ burglar and a minimum three-year prison therefore term applies, but she was able to reduce her sentence after taking factors such as her guilty plea into consideration | SYP