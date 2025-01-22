Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is in hospital after fighting broke out on Spital Hill, Burngreave, today.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police sealed off an area in front of a row of shops on Ellesmere Road, following the violence, while investigations were carried out.

Now officers have explained why they were called to Burngreave, as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops are cordoned off by police on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave | Submitted

Officers said in a statement: “Today (Wednesday, January 22) we were called to reports of fighting at Spital Hill, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 38-year-old man was assaulted by another man, suffering serious injuries.

“The ambulance service attended, and the injured man was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.”

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and officers say he remains in custody

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said ‘a scene’ has been established whilst they carry out enquiries.

Pictures of the scene show police standing guard around a section of Ellesmere Road, eith blue and white police tape also cordoning off several shops.

✨ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

The cordon was running in front of the shops from the junction with Earsham Street, along the road and past the Post Office.

The area which is taped off also includes the parking bays in front of the shops.

Police cars can also been seen on the road in front of the shops.