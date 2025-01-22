Ellesmere Road: Shops sealed off by police in Burngreave, Sheffield
This was the scene on a busy Sheffield shopping street today, after police sealed a section of the road off.
Officers could be seen standing guard around a section of Ellesmere Road, in Burngreave, Sheffield, today, with blue and white police tape also cordoning off several shops.
The cordon runs in front of the shops from the junction with Earsham Street, along the road and past the Post Office.
The area which is taped off also includes the parking bays in front of the shops.
Police cars can also been seen on the road in front of the shops.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident
