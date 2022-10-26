Councillors spoke out after finding charging cables on council machines in Attercliffe had been hacked off and stolen.The crime has been spreading around the country, with reports of vandalism in Oxford and Bournemouth, and electric vehicle owners reporting increases in cable theft.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammad, leader of Sheffield Lib Dems, raised concerns at a meeting of Sheffield Council’s Strategy and Resources committee.

He said "I want to encourage more charging points in Attercliffe, particularly considering its regeneration and levelling up funding. This might just be a bit of vandalism, but we want to attract more sophisticated industry to Attercliffe than the old historic smog that the likes of my father and grandfather came here to work in."

The Sheffield Liberal Democrats have raised concerns about the need for greater security against vandals to protect electric vehicle charging points similar to these pictured at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council provides electric vehicle chargers in council car parks and on street spaces, allowing residents to upgrade to an electric vehicle without a home charging station.

The scheme supports the council's declaration of a Climate Emergency and aims to reach carbon net zero by 2030, and the council is working on agreeing an EV charging point infrastructure plan and expanding its provision.

Lib Dem councillor Joe Otten, chair of the Waste and Street Scene committee, said "If the machines are being vandalised and they're in insecure locations, then it's going to be a maintenance challenge.”