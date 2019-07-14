Elderly woman found dead in Sheffield
An elderly woman has been found dead in Sheffield.
The 87-year-old woman was found at an address in Sackville Road in Crookes shortly after 11am this morning.
A police car, crime scene investigation van and ambulance were pictured on the street at about lunchtime today.
However, police now say that their investigations have determined there were no suspicious circumstances and added they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Sackville Road in Sheffield at around 11:19am today (Sunday 14 July).
“A 87-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and police are not looking for anyone in connection to the incident.
“A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”