An elderly man from Rotherham was left seriously injured following a robbery outside his home, which saw his car stolen and burned.

It is reported the man, who is in his 80s, pulled up outside the garage of his Brampton Bierlow home at around 4.34pm on January 21, 2023. He stepped out of his silver Vauxhall Meriva in order to open the garage door and two men got into his car.

The victim managed to open the drivers side door after the men got in, but the car drove away. He was knocked to the floor by the open door and suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs.

His car was found the following day (January 22) in Kendray and had been burned. South Yorkshire Police said they have carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and are now appealing information. Anyone with information should report it by calling 101, or using their live chat or online portal, quoting incident 573 of January 21.