South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning about ‘suspicious vehicles’ and a 37-year-old man has been arrested, after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle she believed to be a taxi.

The woman got into what she thought was a taxi in Rotherham town centre, at around 2am on Thursday, December 27.

Launching an appeal for witnesses and information about ‘suspicious vehicles,’ a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said today (Monday, January 30): “On her journey home, it is reported the driver of the vehicle sexually assaulted her.

“As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives are exploring the possibility two other women got into what is believed to be the same vehicle, a blue Renault Clio, at 1.40am the same morning while it was parked on Westgate. They are keen to identify and speak to these women.

“They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Renault Clio or any suspicious vehicles purporting to be taxis, or parking in areas frequented by taxis, in the town centre that evening or on other occasions.

“A 37-year-old man from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently on bail pending further enquiries.”

“If you were one of the women described above, or you have any information about this matter, please get in touch.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police via their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number of December 27, 2022/

You can access the force’s live chat and online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.