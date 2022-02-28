The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, issued a judgement following the conviction of 83-year-old Donald Wood, of Roundacre, near Wilthorpe, Barnsley, in the defendant’s absence at Sheffield Crown Court on February 25 stressing Wood will be brought to justice.

He said: “Justice will be done and it will be seen to be done in this case sooner or later. The defendant – now a criminal – will be brought to justice.”

Wood was found guilty by a jury of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to three Labour MPs including Dan Jarvis for Barnsley Central, John Healey for Wentworth and Dearne and Stephanie Peacock for Barnsley East.

Pictured is fugitive Donald Wood, aged 83, of Roundacre, in Barnsley, who has been found guilty after a Sheffield Crown Court trial of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to three MPs and is now wanted by police after he is believed to have fled to Morocco.

Judge Richardson said Wood failed to attend an application hearing on February 14 which was to consider adjourning his case after claims that he needed to attend to his indisposed mother-in-law in Morocco.

But Wood failed to attend court and the application was refused and it was later learned the defendant had already left the UK on February 11 for Morocco, in North Africa.

Wood also wrote an abusive letter to the court after he had previously been advised to bring some evidence concerning his mother-in-law’s position and this letter may be subject to Contempt of Court proceedings.

The trial commenced in Wood’s absence on February 23 and he was found guilty by a jury in his absence on February 25 of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety from March, 2019.

Judge Richardson told the court on Friday: “The defendant was warned in explicit terms that if he did not attend his trial there was a grave risk the case would proceed in his absence.

"The jury conscientiously considered all the evidence in the case and this morning convicted the defendant of those three counts.”

He added: “I could of course proceed to sentence but I have decided that would not be right and I will wait for a month and that there should be as much publicity as possible, ideally that would reach as far as Morocco so the defendant knows he has been convicted by a jury and a sentence will be passed.”

Judge Richardson explained Morocco does not have an extradition treaty with the UK but a warrant has been issued for Wood’s arrest and should he re-enter the UK he will be arrested because the Passport Office has been alerted.

He said: “In the event the defendant comes to the UK he will be sentenced. In the event he remains a fugitive from justice, even though he is 83, he will be sentenced in his absence.”

Judge Richardson urged the media to publish the conviction and he urged Wood to surrender to the police.

He said: “I have requested the interest of the press to publicise as far and wide as possible the fact that the defendant has been convicted of these serious crimes.”