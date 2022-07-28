Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 28 how motorist William Stocks, aged 72, of Everingham Place, Longley, Sheffield, collided with motorcyclist Ryan Parkinson as the defendant pulled out of Piper Road across the crossroads junction with Herries Drive, at Longley.

Alexander Menary, prosecuting, said Mr Parkinson had been riding properly along Herries Drive towards Norwood when Stocks pulled out of Piper Road and collided with his motorcycle.

Mr Parkinson was thrown over the bonnet before he was struck by the defendant’s VW Sharan, which ran over him.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how an elderly Sheffield driver has been sentenced to 18 months of custody after he admitted causing the death of a 28-year-old motorcyclist by careless driving.

Mr Menary said Mr Parkinson was taken to hospital with a fractured femur, broken ribs and a displaced collar bone but he was pronounced dead four days later after he suffered a cerebral embolism and brain swelling linked to the fractured femur.

Recorder Richard Woolfall told Stocks: “You pulled out in front of him. You pleaded guilty on the basis that this was a period or momentary inattention and you say you failed to see him and you cannot say why you did not and your failure was limited to a split-second.”

He said Stocks had slowed down as he approached the junction but he continued into the path of Mr Parkinson who was coming from the defendant’s right within the speed limit and while wearing a high-visibility jacket.

Recorder Woolfall told Stocks: “You emerged into the path of Mr Parkinson. He was entitled to expect you had seen him given the unobstructed view you had of him but as you pulled directly into his path Ryan Parkinson stood no chance and he collided with the front offside of your bonnet.”

Pictured is Herries Drive and Piper Road crossroads, at Longley, Sheffield, where an elderly Sheffield driver admitted causing the death of a 28-year-old motorcyclist following a collision. Courtesy of Google Maps.

Mr Parkinson went over the bonnet of Stocks’ vehicle and the defendant continued driving over him before coming to a standstill, according to Recorder Woolfall.

Recorder Woolfall told Stocks he did not believe his continued driving was deliberate but he would have expected an emergency stop from a competent driver.

Mr Parkinson was described by his father as a wonderful son, brother and grandson who would garden for pensioners without payment.

He stated: “Many times when he was a child he would disappear and we would get worried but we always found him helping neighbours.”

Stocks, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving after the collision on May 13, 2020, which was captured on CCTV.

Defence barrister James Baird said: “Mr Stocks slowed considerably at the giveway line almost to a stop. He maintains he looked both ways. He was not distracted by objects such as a mobile phone or music. He simply did not see the deceased who cannot be criticised in any way.”

Mr Baird added Stocks, who has limited neck movement, had worked most of his life driving and he has never been involved in an accident and he deeply regrets what happened.

Recorder Woolfall told Stocks he had been disappointed there had been a lack or remorse in the defendant’s pre-sentence report and that the defendant had claimed he could not understand how Mr Parkinson had been unable to avoid him.