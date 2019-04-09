Have your say

Eight Sheffield men are due in court today over historic child sex offences in the city.

The men were charged as part of a multi-agency investigation in Sheffield and the offences they face were allegedly committed between 2010 and 2011.

The charges involve one victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor and Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave, are both charged with three counts of rape.

Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, is charged with two counts of rape.

Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, is charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top; Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley; Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale and Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngreave, are all charged with one count of rape.

And Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall, accused of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The men are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing this morning.