The owners of a shop raided at least five times in 18 months say they are ‘working closely with the relevant authorities’ after at least five raids in 18 months.

McColl’s on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, was raided last Tuesday when two men carrying a gun and knife threatened staff.

They forced staff to open the till before escaping with cash and cigarettes.

The shop has been the target of numerous raids, with at least five reported to South Yorkshire Police over the last 18 months.

In a statement, McColl’s said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is of utmost importance.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities in response to these incidents.”

On February 27, the shop was broken into by ram raiders who used a black Peugeot 207 to smash their way into the store.

They tried to steal cigarettes but fled empty-handed.

Almost one year ago to the day, two robbers armed with a machete stole cash from the shop safe.

During the raid on April 8, 2018, a member of staff in the shop was forced to open the safe and tills.

One of the robbers involved threatened to 'cut' the woman and her colleagues unless they complied with their demands.

They escaped with cash and alcohol.

Three weeks earlier - on March 16, 2018 - a man who was brandishing a knife also stole cash from the safe during another raid.

And on September 5, 2017, offenders broke into the shop and attempted to steal a large amount of cigarettes but dropped them as they made off from police officers called to the store after the alarm started sounding.

Anyone with information about the latest raid should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 923 of April 2.