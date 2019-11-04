Protesters left this anti-firework message on pavement outside Sheffield city centre shop

Guy Fawkes Night falls on November 5 every year and is met with huge bonfire being lit, effigies being burnt and, of course, incredible firework displays.

It’s not just organised events like After Dark where you can find these displays with neighbours setting off fireworks from late October to early November.

It is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am except on Bonfire Night, New Years Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.

Message outside Wilkos - Credit: Zaheem Zaz Mushtaq

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cut off for Bonfire Night is midnight.

You can also only buy fireworks from registered sellers for private use from October 15 to November 10.

At any other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

Whilst many people will enjoy these firework display, some are understandably less keen including your pets.

Castlegate, Sheffield. The old bridge in Haymarket.

Bright flashing lights and loud noises can be a big problem for both domestic and wild animals.

According to the RSPCA, a recent poll found 62% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks, 54% of cats and 55% of horses.

Protesters have taken action into their own hands recently, writing an anti-firework message out on the Haymarket pavement in Sheffield city centre.

The message simply reads: “Fireworks terrorise animals”

Sainsbury’s has already taken the step to ban fireworks from sale in all of their shops this year and and there are renewed calls the increased regulation of fireworks.

The RSPCA has advised dog owners to walk them during daylight hours, close the windows and curtains and use the television or radio to drown out sounds.