A Sheffield paedophile is behind bars for sexually assaulting a boy he groomed for months beforehand.

Edem Sutton, aged 33, befriended his victim taking him on bike rides, speaking to him over social media and giving him gifts.

After convincing the victim into staying at his home in October 2019, Sutton sexually assaulted the boy after he fell asleep watching a film.

The victim, who has anonymity for life, told officers that after the assault, Sutton sent messages warning him not to tell anyone what had happened.

Edem Sutton

Detective Lindsey Fishwick, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the victim for the bravery he has shown throughout this investigation.

“Sutton maintained his innocence throughout the trial and I am pleased that the jury saw through his lies.

“I hope the sentence handed out to Sutton today will help the victim as he moves forward with his life.”

Sutton, of Lupton Road, Lowedges, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He appeared before the court again on Tuesday, April 25 and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 15 years.