Published 24th Feb 2025

A man has been arrested following an incident which took out the traffic lights on a major Sheffield junction, causing traffic delays this morning.

Commuters faced delays this morning after a car crashed in to one of the signals, causing damage, which meant the traffic lights at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Psalter Lane were put out of action.

Sheffield Council’s Street’s Ahead team issued a safety warning early on, warning people to drive carefully while the lights were out.

Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that officers arrested a man over the crash, on suspicion of drink driving.

They told The Star: “Today (Monday February 24) at 12.20am we received reports of a road traffic collision on Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Insignia was involved in a collision with a traffic light at the junction of Ecclesall Road and Psalter Lane.

“A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving in excess of alcohol and failing to stop after an accident. He remains in police custody.”

