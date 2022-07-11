Officers were called on Sunday, July 10, at around 5.55pm, following reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in the Eastern Drive area of Arbourthorne.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is reported that an unknown man driving a dark-coloured vehicle approached where some children were playing on Eastern Drive. The man is believed to have shouted at the children, causing them to run off. Enquiries are ongoing.”

She added that it was being investigated as an attempted abduction.

Eastern Drive in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, where police said they were called to reports of 'suspicious activity' after a stranger apparently approached a group of children (pic: Google)

One woman said there had been four children and the man had tried to get them into his car.

She added that he had ‘proper screamed’ at the youngsters, who had been left ‘really shaken’.

She said a similar incident had been reported at 10am that morning involving a 16-year-old girl at Manor Top.