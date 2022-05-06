East Bank Road collision: Bus collided with empty wagon, no injuries reported

Stock police crime image.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called after 7.45am this morning (May 6) following reports of a road traffic collision on East Bank Road.

It is reported that a bus was in collision with an unoccupied wagon, which then collided with a parked car.

A spokesperson said: “There were no passengers on the bus at the time and there were no reported injuries.

“The road was closed for a short time while debris was cleared from the highway.”

An eyewitness said at least one police van and a council vehicle were seen at the scene to clear the debris.

Stagecoach also said its 1 service was also diverted via Keninnghall Road, Park Grange Road, Duchess Road and Queens Road following the collision.