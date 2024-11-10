Earl Street: Man stabbed multiple times in Sheffield hospitalised with life-threatening injuries

A man who was stabbed multiple times in Sheffield this morning has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault at 5:05am today (November 10) on Earl Street, next to Moor Market.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended the scene and discovered a 29-year-old man with stab wounds.

“He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-threatening.”

Police on the scene next to Moor Market. Evidence markers can be seen on the floor behind the officers.Police on the scene next to Moor Market. Evidence markers can be seen on the floor behind the officers.
Police on the scene next to Moor Market. Evidence markers can be seen on the floor behind the officers. | Dean Atkins

A police cordon was in place on throughout the day until approximately 3pm, with CSI in attendance.

A second stabbing also took place today, in the early hours of this morning on Carver Street, which is not believed to be life threatening.

