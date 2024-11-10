Earl Street: Man stabbed multiple times in Sheffield hospitalised with life-threatening injuries
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault at 5:05am today (November 10) on Earl Street, next to Moor Market.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended the scene and discovered a 29-year-old man with stab wounds.
“He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-threatening.”
A police cordon was in place on throughout the day until approximately 3pm, with CSI in attendance.
A second stabbing also took place today, in the early hours of this morning on Carver Street, which is not believed to be life threatening.