A man who was stabbed multiple times in Sheffield this morning has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault at 5:05am today (November 10) on Earl Street, next to Moor Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended the scene and discovered a 29-year-old man with stab wounds.

“He has been taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-threatening.”

Police on the scene next to Moor Market. Evidence markers can be seen on the floor behind the officers. | Dean Atkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police cordon was in place on throughout the day until approximately 3pm, with CSI in attendance.

A second stabbing also took place today, in the early hours of this morning on Carver Street, which is not believed to be life threatening.