Carver Street: 20-year-old stabbed in Sheffield city centre, police confirm
South Yorkshire Police were called at 2:50am to reports of an assault on Carver Street.
A spokesperson for the force said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.
Carver Street was closed between the junction with Division Street and Popworld, and also shut from the junction down to the Cubo building.
A shoe was seen left behind at the scene in the lower section of the cordon, with an evidence marker next to it.
Division Street remained open, as crowds of people headed into town for the Remembrance Day service, as well as to the match at Bramall Lane.
A second stabbing took place last night on Earl Street.
A man, aged 29, was found with multiple stab wounds at around 5am, and was hospitalised with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Police inquiries are ongoing into both incidents.