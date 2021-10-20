The 30-second clip, in which the girl can be heard screaming “no” as she is held down and pierced at jewellery shop Lovisa has been shared online tens of thousands of times.

It has caused upset and outrage among some viewers, who reported the footage to South Yorkshire Police.

The force revealed today that the mum on the video and the person who shot the footage have both been identified as part of a police investigation into the incident.

A mum who was captured in a viral video holding her daughter while she had her ears pierced at Lovisa, Meadowhall, has been identified by the police in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: “We have identified all parties in the video but no one has yet been officially spoken to.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The footage was captured at Meadowhall on Sunday, October 17.