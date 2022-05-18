E-fit of Sheffield sex pest mocked as public hit out at 'disrespectul' comments

But people have also criticised those laughing at the picture, shared following an incident in London Road earlier this month where the man performed a sex act on himself in front of a woman.

Dozens of comments were shared on the South Yorkshire Police Facebook page, with numerous references to the man’s looks, with others posting laughing emojis.

But one urged people to remember that a crime had been committed and called the remarks ‘disgusting.’

Police have issued an E-fit of a man wanted over a sex offence in Sheffield.

One said: "You may think you're mocking the perpetrator, but you are actually being massively disrespectful to the victim.”

"Someone went through something extremely upsetting and unwanted - show some respect and decency! If this had happened to your relative, would you be so flippant and dismissive? Hope the victim recovers fully and safely."

Another added "It is easy for some folk to poke fun and make a joke, but they are forgetting there is a victim of a vile incident."

Sheffield police are working to identify the man who exposed himself on Wolesley Road on May 8.

As the woman approached the junction with London Road, the man exposed himself, started performing a sex act and began taunting her.

He is Asian, and described as being in his mid to late forties, of big build with dark greasy hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and trousers and carried a plastic bag.