Anyone with information on the attempted robbery, which was reportedly carried out in a Sheffield suburb, is urged to come forward.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Sheffield have released e-fit images of two men they would like to identify.

Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Sheffield have released e-fit images of two men they would like to identify

The incident is alleged to have taken place at 4pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023 on Warminster Road in the Norton area of Sheffield, where it is reported two men attempted to steal a motoribike from an address on the road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the appeal today (Thursday, September 14, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They were confronted by the owner. It is believed the victim was subject to multiple threats made by the two men, who were brandishing weapons

"One of the suspects is described as having short, blond hair, freckles on his face and is believed to have been wearing a purple jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

"The second suspect is described as having dark hair which is short at the sides and long on top, and is believed to have been wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

"Do you know these men?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Police would like to speak to the men depicted in these e-fit images. Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police, via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 628 of September 3, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.