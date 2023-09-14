Warminster Road Norton: E-fit appeal after men brandishing weapons tried to rob Sheffield man of his motorbike
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery, which was reportedly carried out in a Sheffield suburb, is urged to come forward.
Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Sheffield have released e-fit images of two men they would like to identify.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at 4pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023 on Warminster Road in the Norton area of Sheffield, where it is reported two men attempted to steal a motoribike from an address on the road.
Launching the appeal today (Thursday, September 14, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They were confronted by the owner. It is believed the victim was subject to multiple threats made by the two men, who were brandishing weapons
"One of the suspects is described as having short, blond hair, freckles on his face and is believed to have been wearing a purple jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.
"The second suspect is described as having dark hair which is short at the sides and long on top, and is believed to have been wearing a black zip-up hoodie.
"Do you know these men?"
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org