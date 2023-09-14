Drivers are currently treated as self-employed and denied holiday pay

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 2,000 South Yorkshire taxi drivers could receive thousands of pounds in compensation after being denied holiday pay and the National Minimum Wage, it is claimed.

Law firm Leigh Day says drivers should be treated as workers because of the way they are allocated jobs, paid and penalised for declining jobs by operator Veezu.

Both City Taxis and Uber have increased their fares in Sheffield

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which owns Sheffield-based Excel Taxis and City Taxis, currently treats them as self-employed contractors.

It follows success in the Supreme Court for drivers for Uber, which uses a similar business model.

Gabriel Morrison, solicitor at Leigh Day, said: “We believe that Veezu drivers should be treated as workers for the company and given the appropriate rights and protection under employment law.

“As with other similar claims, we are confident that we will ultimately be able to help Veezu drivers achieve workers’ rights. All taxi and delivery companies using this type of business model should be aware that they cannot continue to short-change their hard-working drivers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claim is open to all drivers working for Veezu and its partner taxi companies, in the last 10 weeks, he added.