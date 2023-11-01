News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Trevor David Furniss: Sheffield-born man died in Storm Babet floods, inquest hears

The 66-year-old was tragically found dead in a brook after emergency services were called

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield-born man who tragically died in the Storm Babet floods has been named as Trevor David Furniss.

The 66-year-old was sadly found dead in Mad Brook, at Meaton Lane, in the Wyre Forest, Shropshire, after emergency services were called on Friday, October 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An inquest into his death was opened on Tuesday, October 31 at the Coroner's Court for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. The inquest was adjourned, with a full hearing scheduled to take place on February 15, 2024.

Most Popular

The Express & Star reported how Mr Furniss, of Furnace Mill, near Kinlet, close to Kidderminster, was a company director.

It said the inquest heard how two members of the public had called the emergency services after seeing him in the water on the morning he died. Following a 90-minute search, his body was found and he was sadly pronounced dead at 12.41pm that day. At least seven people are known to have died in the UK during Storm Babet, including 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert, who was sadly found dead at her home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, on Saturday, October 21.

Related topics:SheffieldPeopleEmergency services