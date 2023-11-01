Trevor David Furniss: Sheffield-born man died in Storm Babet floods, inquest hears
The 66-year-old was tragically found dead in a brook after emergency services were called
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield-born man who tragically died in the Storm Babet floods has been named as Trevor David Furniss.
The 66-year-old was sadly found dead in Mad Brook, at Meaton Lane, in the Wyre Forest, Shropshire, after emergency services were called on Friday, October 20.
An inquest into his death was opened on Tuesday, October 31 at the Coroner's Court for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. The inquest was adjourned, with a full hearing scheduled to take place on February 15, 2024.
The Express & Star reported how Mr Furniss, of Furnace Mill, near Kinlet, close to Kidderminster, was a company director.
It said the inquest heard how two members of the public had called the emergency services after seeing him in the water on the morning he died. Following a 90-minute search, his body was found and he was sadly pronounced dead at 12.41pm that day. At least seven people are known to have died in the UK during Storm Babet, including 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert, who was sadly found dead at her home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, on Saturday, October 21.