Laurentiu Manolescu, 25 and 19-year-old Andrea Labunt of South View Road, Nether Edge, were arrested following a series of raids on houses across Derbyshire, London, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

The pair are among 12 who have now been charged with offences relating to the production and supply of class A and B drugs.

Another 12 have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The raids formed part of an operation by Derbyshire Constabulary’s Specialist Crime Unit, which is investigating an alleged drugs ring.

As part of the operation, officers have seized cocaine, dismantled three cannabis grows and seized a large amount of cash.

The police urging the public to play their part to help officers identify properties being used to cultivate drugs.