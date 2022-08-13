O fficers raided the property in Page Hall on Thursday, August 11 and found 288 cannabis plants growing inside.
They said the growers had bypassed the electricity meter to avoid paying for heating and lighting – a tactic which can cause power cuts and poses a risk of serious fire.
Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When we dismantle cannabis setups, we work alongside Northern Powergrid who not only make the property safe again, but who also disconnect the electricity from outside the property.
“For landlords to have their power reconnected it will leave them a few thousand pounds lighter!”
They said it could cost landlords up to £3,000 to get reconnected, adding: “Do you know who is in your property?”
Crime:
A man was arrested in the property and has since been charged and remanded to court for the production of cannabis and immigration offences.