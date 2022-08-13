Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O fficers raided the property in Page Hall on Thursday, August 11 and found 288 cannabis plants growing inside.

They said the growers had bypassed the electricity meter to avoid paying for heating and lighting – a tactic which can cause power cuts and poses a risk of serious fire.

Inside a large cannabis farm which was raided by police in Page Hall, Sheffield. Officers said the electricity meter had been bypassed and it could cost the landlord £3,000 to get reconnected

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When we dismantle cannabis setups, we work alongside Northern Powergrid who not only make the property safe again, but who also disconnect the electricity from outside the property.

“For landlords to have their power reconnected it will leave them a few thousand pounds lighter!”

They said it could cost landlords up to £3,000 to get reconnected, adding: “Do you know who is in your property?”

Crime: