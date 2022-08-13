Page Hall Sheffield: Warning to landlords as police bust huge cannabis farm

Police in Sheffield have issued a warning to landlords after busting a huge drugs farm.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 3:14 pm

O fficers raided the property in Page Hall on Thursday, August 11 and found 288 cannabis plants growing inside.

They said the growers had bypassed the electricity meter to avoid paying for heating and lighting – a tactic which can cause power cuts and poses a risk of serious fire.

Persistent power cuts in part of South Yorkshire blamed on cannabis farms
Inside a large cannabis farm which was raided by police in Page Hall, Sheffield. Officers said the electricity meter had been bypassed and it could cost the landlord £3,000 to get reconnected

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When we dismantle cannabis setups, we work alongside Northern Powergrid who not only make the property safe again, but who also disconnect the electricity from outside the property.

“For landlords to have their power reconnected it will leave them a few thousand pounds lighter!”

They said it could cost landlords up to £3,000 to get reconnected, adding: “Do you know who is in your property?”

A man was arrested in the property and has since been charged and remanded to court for the production of cannabis and immigration offences.