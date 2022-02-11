Drugs, cash and weapons seized as police raid homes in Sheffield and Chesterfield
This photo shows some of the drugs, cash and weapons which were seized as police carried out a series of raids in Sheffield and Chesterfield.
Thirteen people – eight men and five women – were arrested as officers executed warrants as part of a crackdown on alleged county lines drug dealing in the Newbold area of Chesterfield.
Cocaine, cannabis, designer jewellery and clothing and cash were found at the properties.
Twelve of the people arrested – five women and seven men – were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Nine of those charged, six men and three women, have been remanded to prison, with others released on police bail.
Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “As a force we will not stand for drug dealing in our communities and will take action against those responsible.
“County lines gangs, who move drugs from larger cities into smaller towns, prey on vulnerable people to sell their drugs and bring real harm to the areas in which they operate.
“I would urge anyone who believes that drug dealing may be happening in their area to contact the force at any time, in confidence.
“We rely on a flow of information to support the investigations and help direct support from partner agencies to those individuals who have been exploited.
“The force is working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council – as well as other agencies – to tackle both the criminals responsible for dealing drugs and the wider issues surrounding those who are using the drugs and help move them away from the cycle of addiction.”