Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 7 how Devon Hughes, Levan Hughes, Tivven Umevere, Tyrell Elliott, James McCann and Billy Adams Walker were all trapped by police after they had been involved in supplying class A drugs including heroin and cocaine to undercover officers.

Stephen Grattage, prosecuting, said undercover officers arranged the purchase of heroin and crack-cocaine in individual wraps and in larger deals between March and May on about 20 occasions after an organised crime group had been operating across Heeley, Manor and Arbourthorne.

Judge Roger Thomas told the defendants: “Each of you falls to be sentenced for your involvement in the supply of class A drugs.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how five members of a Sheffield drug-dealing gang have been jailed after a successful, undercover police operation.

He identified Devon Hughes, his brother Levan Hughes and Tivven Umevere as having very significant roles.

Judge Thomas said: “As far as the Hughes brothers are concerned, each of you was willing to deal drugs on a much greater scale than the odd wrap of heroin or crack-cocaine at an ordinary street-level.

"Each of you had access to a number of cars. The whole operation had access to a number of vehicles.”

Devon Hughes, aged 25, of Heeley Green, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property, namely £2,570 in cash, supplying heroin, and to two counts of supplying crack-cocaine.

Levan Hughes, aged 32, of Callow Drive, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, supplying heroin and crack-cocaine, and to possessing a bladed article namely a “push-dagger”.

Umevere, aged 24, of Park Grange Court, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying heroin, three counts of supplying crack-cocaine, and he also admitted attempting to supply heroin. The court also heard that police recovered a Rolex watch worth thousands of pounds at his home.

Elliott, aged 22, of of Middle Hay View, Gleadless, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin, two counts of being concerned with supplying heroin, one count of being concerned with the supply of crack-cocaine, and one count of supplying crack-cocaine.

McCann, aged 34, of Argyle Road, Sheffield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin, and to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Walker, aged 18, of Derby Street, Sheffield. who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs, supplying crack-cocaine, and to possessing the class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

The court heard Devon Hughes is addressing his drug-addiction, Levan Hughes is a doting father-of-three, Umevere is ashamed of his actions, Elliott was involved in quite low-level drug sales, Walker was immature, and McCann is very remorseful for his actions.