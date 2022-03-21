South Yorkshire Police went into the building on Whinacre Place, Batemoor, on Wednesday, March 16, with a search warrant and afterwards said suspected class A drugs were found.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of offensive weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two suspects have been charged with possession of drugs and offensive weapons after a Sheffield police raid at Whinacre Place, Batemoor

Yasher Haji Ferhadi, aged 22, and Lauren Murphy, 26, both of Whinacre Place, were charged with both offences on March 17.

Both appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Friday, March 18 and were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 19.

Detective Sergeant James Dyson said: “Drugs are not welcome in our communities and I am pleased that as a result of this activity, we have seized a large quantity of class A drugs that were otherwise destined for our streets’.

“If you have any information or concerns relating to drugs in your area, please report it.”