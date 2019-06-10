Drugs and cash seized during police raid in Barnsley

Drugs and cash were seized during a police raid in Barnsley after officers used a chainsaw to gain entry to a house.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 07:15
A chainsaw was used by police officers to force entry to a house in Barnsley

Officers used the chainsaw to allow officers rapid entry into the property in Hoyland in a pre-planned raid.

Drugs found during a police raid in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police said the operation was mounted ‘following a long period of intelligence gathering’.

Drugs and cash were seized in the property and a man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

