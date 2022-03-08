Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 4 how James Maughan, aged 29, of Erskine Crescent, at Heeley, Sheffield, stole a mobile phone from a car on a petrol station forecourt in Sheffield and also kicked in a door during a burglary at a home in Barnsley, in October, 2019.

However, Recorder Andrew Smith recognised a delay in bringing the case to a conclusion and that Maughan has already served a custodial sentence for other offences in the meantime and has since been released.

He told Maughan: “It is not appropriate to send you back to custody. You have said you have turned over a new leaf and there are green shoots in your life suggesting you might stay out of trouble.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a burglar has been spared from jail after claims he has "turned over a new leaf".

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said Maughan had stolen the motorist’s mobile phone from his vehicle at a Shell service station on Greenland Road, at Darnall, Sheffield, and the defendant also stole a set of Audi car keys from a property on Rectory Lane, at Thurnscoe, Barnsley.

Mr Singh added both offences, which happened in October, 2019, were caught on CCTV cameras which led to Maughan’s arrest.

The defendant, who has 23 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft and to the burglary.

Defence barrister Tim Savage explained Maughan has already served a custodial sentence for offences which pre-dated the burglary and theft and since his release he has stayed out of trouble.

Mr Savage added Maughan had been taken to the property that was burgled and was made to commit the break-in by others but he understands that was all because he was taking drugs at the time.

He also said Maughan has reconciled with his wife and they have children and he has expressed genuine remorse for his offending.

Maughan had been addicted to alcohol and drugs at the time, according to Mr Savage, and he had separated from his wife and he had been homeless and was running up a drug debt.