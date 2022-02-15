Harry Egginton, aged 20, of Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, appeared at last week charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after officers arrested him twice in less than two weeks, each time for carrying a large amount of crack cocaine.

He was first arrested when officers executed a drugs warrant on January 24 at a property on Kirk View, Hoyland, Barnsley, as part of Operation Duxford – a day of action tackling issues of concern raised by communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Eggington, a drug dealer from Sheffield , has been jailed

Eggington was found to be in possession of crack cocaine split into wraps ready for sale.

He was also arrested on February 12 at a different property on Kirk View when officers were searching for a wanted man.

On that occasion, Eggington was found in possession of 150 wraps of Class A drugs and a large amount of cash.

Sergeant Stephen Newton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Drugs have a detrimental impact on our communities, they are one of the root causes behind organised crime groups that inflict fear and harm and subsequently serious and violent crime in our area.

“It’s a fact that drugs ruin lives and affect the livelihoods of those living in problematic areas.

“Eggington was arrested by officers numerous time and continued to deal drugs. I am pleased he has been sentenced to time in prison to think about his lifestyle and the implications of such behaviour.”