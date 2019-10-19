Drivers in Sheffield 'prosecuted' over bad parking
Drivers in Sheffield have been ‘prosecuted’ over bad parking, as the crackdown on drivers blocking roads and footpaths continues.
South Yorkshire Police shared these photos this morning showing cars blocking the road in the south of the city.
The force said: “Another two vehicle owners prosecuted for obstructing the Highway on Ainsty Road, Nether Edge yesterday.”
Members of the public welcomed action being taken against irresponsible motorists but said more needs to be done.
Brian Gleadless said: “They were parked cars? Apart from parking on the full width of the pavement, this is the worst parking I have seen for ages. Well done SYP for nicking them!”
Nasima Akther told how rubbish collectors couldn’t even access Wath Road last week due to ‘idiotic parking by selfish, careless people’, and she said surrounding streets were no better.
Michael Batey said the Lakes roads were ‘pretty bad for this sort of parking’ and Beki Daws asked officers to visit Furniss Avenue and Church Lane in Dore at school pick-up-drop-off time.
Police were also commended by the Parkinglikea**** in Sheffield Facebook account, set up to shame the worst offenders, which wrote: “Loving your work SYP!”
The news was shared just the day after a photo posted on Twitter showed schoolchildren having to walk around cars parked fully on the pavement beside double yellow lines on Abbeydale Road.