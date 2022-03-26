Driver 'smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech' after crash on Bramall Lane in Sheffield
A driver who crashed on a busy Sheffield street smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on their feet and had slurred speech, police have said.
By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:12 am
Officers yesterday evening shared this photo of the aftermath of the smash on Bramall Lane.
“The wheels really came off for this driver after their car crashed into the kerb,” they wrote.
“Driver… unsteady on their feet, slurring speech, smelt of alcohol. Driver refused to provide a sample of breath so… arrested.”
Thankfully no one is believed to have been injured.