Officers yesterday evening shared this photo of the aftermath of the smash on Bramall Lane.

“The wheels really came off for this driver after their car crashed into the kerb,” they wrote.

“Driver… unsteady on their feet, slurring speech, smelt of alcohol. Driver refused to provide a sample of breath so… arrested.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of a crash on Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Police said the driver smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on their feet