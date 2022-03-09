The incident took place on January 25 at around 3.05pm while the 17-year-old victim was crossing Stubbin Lane, in Firth Park.

A black vehicle, possible a Volkswagen Golf, reportedly had to brake to avoid the teen as he crossed the road.

It was then the driver allegedly got out his vehicle armed with a small wooden bat – described as possibly like a rounders bat – and assaulted the teenager several times.

The attacker also kicked the victim after he fell to the floor.

Officers are now asking anyone with information or who might know the attacker to come forward.

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 620 of January 25.