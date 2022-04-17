Sheffield Parkway: Delays on major Sheffield road following three-vehicle crash

This is the scene on a major Sheffield road this morning, following a three-vehicle crash.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:39 am

The collision took place at the top of the Sheffield Parkway near to the roundabout leading to Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe earlier this morning.

Ambulances and police cars are in attendance.

A spoksperson for South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) Operational Support Unit said there are currrently delays towards Junction 33 as a result of the multi-vehicle collision.

The three-vehicle collision took place on Sheffield Parkway earlier this morning

“Recovery arranged and on-site,” added the SYP spokesperson.