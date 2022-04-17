Sheffield Parkway: Delays on major Sheffield road following three-vehicle crash
This is the scene on a major Sheffield road this morning, following a three-vehicle crash.
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:39 am
The collision took place at the top of the Sheffield Parkway near to the roundabout leading to Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe earlier this morning.
Ambulances and police cars are in attendance.
A spoksperson for South Yorkshire Police’s (SYP) Operational Support Unit said there are currrently delays towards Junction 33 as a result of the multi-vehicle collision.
“Recovery arranged and on-site,” added the SYP spokesperson.