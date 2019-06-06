Drink driver arrested after crash in Sheffield
A drink driver was found to be four times over the limit when he crashed his car in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said he was arrested after smashing into a stationary vehicle overnight.
The motorist was found to be four times over the limit at the scene of the collision on Manchester Road, Crosspool, and was still nearly three times over when he was tested again at a police station ‘some time later’.
The 19-year-old is expected to be charged later this morning.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as ‘frustrating, dangerous and ridiculous’.
