Doyle James: Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police over drugs conspiracy
A wanted man with links to Sheffield and Rotherham is on the run in connection with drug supply offences.
Doyle James, aged 29, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.
He is also wanted for failing to observe the conditions of his licence in February 2021 following release from prison.
James is black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build and has black hair.
He is known to change his hair length, and previously had a moustache and beard. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
James is known to frequent Rotherham and Sheffield, and it is believed he may now be using a different name.
Police have been unable to locate James despite extensive searches.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 191 of April 5, 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.