Doyle James, aged 29, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.

He is also wanted for failing to observe the conditions of his licence in February 2021 following release from prison.

James is black, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build and has black hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle James, 29, is wanted after failing to observe the conditions of his licence in February 2021 following release from prison. He is also wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in July 2021 on suspicion of conspiring to supply controlled drugs.

He is known to change his hair length, and previously had a moustache and beard. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

James is known to frequent Rotherham and Sheffield, and it is believed he may now be using a different name.

Police have been unable to locate James despite extensive searches.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 191 of April 5, 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.