Doncaster woman who sliced open woman's face with stiletto in bar attack is jailed
A woman who wounded another woman by kicking her in the face while wearing stilettos has been jailed.
Thereese Soper, aged 29, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Doncaster, attacked her 33-year-old victim in Janaury 2020 when she was out socialising with friends in Jacques Bar in Lazarus Court, Doncaster town centre.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Sopher became confrontational towards the other woman, and an altercation broke out.
Read More
Soper punched her victim woman in the face before kicking out at her while wearing stilettos.
The victim suffered facial injuries caused by Soper’s stiletto heel, and was taken to hospital via ambulance.
Soper pleaded guilty to wounding and was jailed for 15 months.
Investigating Officer DC Danielle Green, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was unprovoked attack on an innocent woman in a busy bar.
“Soper’s behaviour was unjustified, unnecessary and dangerous. I am pleased that her sentencing reflects the severity of the injury caused.”