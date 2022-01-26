Knife-wielding Sheffield dangerous driver is jailed after he stabbed a criminal acquaintance

Jason Connors, aged 26, had become re-united with a criminal acquaintance at the man’s South Yorkshire home before he stabbed him and fled in a car that was followed by police across Sheffield city centre during a high-speed pursuit.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Connors during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on January 25: “The point is, criminal confederates, as you were in the past, came back together after you were released from a lengthy sentence last year.

“And in some way, it is all very unclear, and piecing it together as best one can, you and he – two criminal confederates – fell out, and quite why you fell out, no one has said.

Jason Connors has been jailed for 18 months

“But you had a knife in your hands, using it upon him. There were in fact four separate wounds. One in the chest and three in the abdomen and fortunately for you these wounds did not penetrate deeply or penetrate any organs.

“Somehow he was using or threatening to use violence against you and this was your reaction with self-defence gone too far to give its short-term title and the police got involved.”

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said Connors had been living at the home rented by the other man and the defendant was decorating at the time of the offending on August 10, last year.

She said: “There were a number of stab wounds that is fair to say with a knife. The injuries were four stab wounds. One to the chest. Three to the abdomen.”

Following the stabbing, police were alerted that this defendant may be driving a Vauxhall Astra and at 1.40am the vehicle was spotted before it was pursued through Sheffield city centre at high-speeds, according to Ms Earnshaw.

Ms Earnshaw said: “Regarding the dangerous driving. The police were called regarding the assault and they were made aware that the vehicle driven by the defendant might be a Vauxhall Astra.”

She added: “The vehicle was spotted in the central Sheffield area and it failed to stop for the police when they put their lights and siren on and he has driven through the city centre for about five minutes while followed.”

Connors, of no fixed address, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and to dangerous driving.

The court heard Connors had been released from custody for handling stolen goods but after his latest offending he was recalled to serve the full sentence until October.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said: “It is excessive self-defence. A weapon was used but that is not to say he had armed himself with a weapon with the opportunity to do unlawful violence. He was defending himself.”

Judge Thomas acknowledged Connors’ stabbing victim is a man “who uses violence in the same way someone else goes about their ordinary business”.

Mr Hughes also confirmed the victim has a conviction for affray after he had previously been involved in an acid attack with another man.