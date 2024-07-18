Doncaster truck driver jailed for 21 years for attempted murder after chasing woman with axe at her work
Anthony McDonald's victim remains in hospital with life-changing injuries three months on from the targeted attack, police said.
McDonald, 56, had waited for the woman outside of her place of work in Goole, East Yorkshire, before following her to her car and attacking her with the axe.
After causing life threatening injuries to both her arm and head, he fled the scene.
McDonald, of Doncaster, was jailed for 21 years on Monday (July 15) after pleading guilty at Hull Crown Court to attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in public.
Humberside Police said they received multiple calls reporting a woman had been attacked with an axe at around 5.25pm on Wednesday, April 3. Horrified onlookers told cops a woman was being attacked in the street with an axe.
Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, the woman was able to name her attacker to emergency services as McDonald, who had fled the scene.
Police said McDonald rang his partner, told them he'd committed murder and had stabbed a woman to death, and was going to now attempt to take his own life.
A large scale manhunt was launched by police including dogs and helicopters and McDonald was arrested at around 9.10pm with the axe was inside his jacket.
The victim was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary, where she was put in an induced coma for 10 days. She remains in hospital more than three months on.
Jeremy Evans of the CPS said: "This was a sustained, ferocious and horrific attack on an entirely defenceless woman.
"But for the quick thinking and bravery of the witnesses, and the swift response of Humberside Police, the result could have been still more grave."
Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said after sentencing: “McDonald is a dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital.
“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery."