A man was rushed to hospital today after sustaining life-threatening injuries on a busy shopping street in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called shortly before 2pm today (July 17) to reports of shoplifting and concern for safety on Devonshire Street.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A number of horrified passers-by witnessed the scenes unfold, and claimed the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

South Yorkshire Police placed a cordon on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre. | National World

Officers erected a cordon that closed off part of Division Street following the incident. It was later downsized, and officers remain at the scene as the force carries out enquiries.

Watch our video as dozens walk past the crime scene on the busy city centre street.