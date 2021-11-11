Man who went missing at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, in early hours is found

A man who went missing at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, in the early hours of the morning has been found safe and well.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:30 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:55 pm

The man, named only as Christopher, was reported missing after he had last seen in the hospital’s grounds at 3.50am today.

But police, who were worried enough to appeal for help finding him, have now confirmed he has been found safely.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Christopher, who was missing from Sheffield, has now been found safe and well.”

