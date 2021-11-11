Man who went missing at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, in early hours is found

The man, named only as Christopher, was reported missing after he had last seen in the hospital’s grounds at 3.50am today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But police, who were worried enough to appeal for help finding him, have now confirmed he has been found safely.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Christopher, who was missing from Sheffield, has now been found safe and well.”