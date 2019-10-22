Doncaster pub sealed off by police
A popular Doncaster pub has been sealed off this evening following an incident.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:58 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the Toby Carvery in Lyndale Avenue, Edenthorpe, was broken into at about 5.30am this morning.
Read More
Read MorePictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
The area is cordoned off while officers conduct their enquiries.
In a statement, the force said: “It is believed entry has been gained via a window in the bar area.
“It doesn’t appear anything has been stolen but there is damage to one of the gaming machines.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.