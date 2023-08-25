News you can trust since 1887
Doncaster man 'over the moon' as treasured watch stolen in burglary seven years ago is returned

A Doncaster man has been reunited with a treasured watch seven years after it was stolen during a burglary.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Aug 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:16 BST

When Aidan Rave’s mum passed away in 2014, having also lost his dad in 1996, he bought a watch to act as a constant reminder of them. It was his intention to pass the watch down through the generations, creating a treasured family memento in honour of his parents.

But that dream was shattered when the family were the victims of a burglary in 2016, and Aidan feared he would never see the watch again.

“I bought a watch, as you tend to look at them frequently throughout the day, so I would have a constant reminder of them with me. I thought I would be creating a timeless link to my parents that I then could pass down to my children, and so on,” said Aidan.

Aidan Rave, from Doncaster, was stunned when a sentimental watch stolen during a burglary seven years ago was returned to him by detectives. He had bought the watch to remind him of his late parentsAidan Rave, from Doncaster, was stunned when a sentimental watch stolen during a burglary seven years ago was returned to him by detectives. He had bought the watch to remind him of his late parents
“Of all the trauma associated with the burglary, the loss of that watch was the most acute.

“I had pretty much resigned myself to the fact that the watch was gone and that I’d never see it again. There was always that one per cent of me that hoped I might be wrong – but in reality, I didn’t think it would happen.”

Then, one day in May this year, Aidan got a phone call from Detective Sergeant James Wiggins, who leads Doncaster’s Op Castle burglary response. And he couldn’t quite believe what James had to say.

“He told me that the watch had been located and I just couldn’t believe it after all this time. I was over the moon,” continued Aidan.

Aidan's beloved parents Violet and Cecil RaveAidan's beloved parents Violet and Cecil Rave
“I’m so grateful to James for going over and above in order to get the watch back to me – I can’t thank him enough.”

Det Sgt Wiggins, of South Yorkshire Police, added: “We always do our best to return property to the victims of burglary, and this does happen quite often.

“However to locate an item almost eight years after it was stolen is rare, and I’m really pleased that Mr Rave now has this important piece of his family history back where it belongs.”