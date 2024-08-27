Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being taken from a garden and subject to “inhumane actions”, South Yorkshire Police have said.

According to a report made to police, the animals died over a three day period.

It is suggested offenders gained entry to a property on Poplar Road in Carcroft, Doncaster and took the birds from the garden.

Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being subject to "inhumane actions", police have said. | Getty Images

Investigators believe the chickens were subject to “inhumane actions”.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the deaths of the animals to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from people who may be able to assist with the inquiry.

If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 784 of August 15, 2024.