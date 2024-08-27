Doncaster chicken deaths: Five birds killed after being subject to 'inhumane actions', police say

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being taken from a garden and subject to “inhumane actions”, South Yorkshire Police have said.

According to a report made to police, the animals died over a three day period.

It is suggested offenders gained entry to a property on Poplar Road in Carcroft, Doncaster and took the birds from the garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being subject to "inhumane actions", police have said.Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being subject to "inhumane actions", police have said.
Five chickens have been killed in Doncaster after being subject to "inhumane actions", police have said. | Getty Images

Investigators believe the chickens were subject to “inhumane actions”.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the deaths of the animals to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from people who may be able to assist with the inquiry.

If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 784 of August 15, 2024.

Related topics:PoliceAnimalsDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police