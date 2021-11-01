Doncaster body: South Yorkshire Police seal off wasteland after death of 18-year-old man
An area of wasteland in Doncaster town centre has been sealed off following the discovery of an 18-year-old’s body.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:42 pm
The man’s body was found earlier this morning off College Road – not far from the town’s police station.
No other details have yet been released but members of the public have been urged to avoid the area
Superintendent Neil Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Police are in attendance at College Road, Doncaster, after the body of an 18-year-old man was found on wasteland this morning.