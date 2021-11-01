The man’s body was found earlier this morning off College Road – not far from the town’s police station.

No other details have yet been released but members of the public have been urged to avoid the area

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of an 18-year-old man has been found on wasteland in Doncaster

Superintendent Neil Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Police are in attendance at College Road, Doncaster, after the body of an 18-year-old man was found on wasteland this morning.