The Sheffield-born Everton and England striker admitted exceeding the speed limit after he was caught driving the sports car at 58mph in a 50mph zone.

Calvert-Lewin was issued with three penalty points and ordered to pay a £900 fine, £620 costs and a £90 surcharge at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 15.

The 24-year-old, who did not attend court for the hearing, had been due to stand trial after he initially pleaded not guilty to exceeding the speed limit and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started his career with his hometown club Sheffield United, has been fined after he admitted speeding in his Lamborghini (pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barry Warburton, defending, said he would be changing his plea to exceeding the speed limit to guilty.

Michael O’Kane, prosecuting, said no evidence would be offered in respect of the second charge.

He said Calvert-Lewin’s Lamborghini was travelling along the A533 at Halton Lodge, in Runcorn, Cheshire, just after 1pm on August 18 last year.

Mr Warburton said: “He has got a disposable income in excess of £450 a week. I think you are probably aware he is a professional footballer.”

The court heard the maximum fine for the offence was £1,000 but Calvert-Lewin’s guilty plea meant it was dropped by 10 per cent.

Chair of the bench Roy Baron ordered the total amount of £1,610 should be paid within 28 days.

The court was told Calvert-Lewin had three penalty points on his licence already from a speeding matter on February 28, 2020.