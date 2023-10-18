A police probe has been launched after a five-year-old boy was injured in an attack involving three German Shepherds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is reported that the youngster was attacked on Saturday, October 7, during an incident on Balfour Road in Doncaster.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, aged between 30 and 40-years-old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of October 7,2023.