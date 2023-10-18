News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Police arrested man after 'suspicious packages' alert at Cathedral
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Sheffield man hospitalised in Germany after horror crash
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Dog attack Doncaster: Boy, 5, injured in attack involving three German Shepherds

A police probe has been launched after a five-year-old boy was injured in an attack involving three German Shepherds.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is reported that the youngster was attacked on Saturday, October 7, during an incident on Balfour Road in Doncaster.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.

Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, aged between 30 and 40-years-old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of October 7,2023.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 www.Crimestoppers-uk.org