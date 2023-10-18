Dog attack Doncaster: Boy, 5, injured in attack involving three German Shepherds
It is reported that the youngster was attacked on Saturday, October 7, during an incident on Balfour Road in Doncaster.
It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene.
The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”
The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, aged between 30 and 40-years-old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.
Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of October 7,2023.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 www.Crimestoppers-uk.org