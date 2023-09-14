Police have outlined four attacks on children by 'family dogs' in one weekend across South Yorkshire

A child aged just two has been attacked by her family's dog, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

And it has emerged the youngster was one of four children who were attacked by 'family dogs' in South Yorkshire last weekend, with one 15-year-old described as suffering injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The latest news comes as police announced earlier today that three American XL ‘bully’ bulldogs were seized from a Sheffield property yesterday, as officers raided a house in Darnall. There is no suggestion the incidents are related.

File picture shows police cars. Police say there were four attack on children by family dogs this weekend. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Officers have issued a statement on the weekend's attacks. It said: "Four children have last weekend (8-9 September) been attacked by their ‘family dogs’ within South Yorkshire, with the youngest just aged two.

"We receive between 140 to 185 calls a month for dogs being out of control, causing injury or fear within our communities.

"As incidents involving dogs continue to rise, we are urging parents to stop thinking ‘it won’t ever happen to my children’ and put measures in place to ensure your children’s safety."

Dog Legislation Officer at the force, PC Paul Jameson added that nationally, and within South Yorkshire, police were seeing an increase in dangerous dog incidents and the severity of the risk they pose to members of the public.

He said: “Sadly, last weekend we have seen innocent children at the receiving end of these dogs’ violent capabilities.

“One incident, which hospitalised a 15-year-old girl, involved an XL Bully that has been reported to have allegedly showed aggression previously and has been left unreported, without intervention.

“We are not only urging parents to think about their own dogs and their children’s behaviour around them, but to also report concerns you may have around dogs in the community, especially where vulnerable people live.

“We are not here to seize family pets, but we will intervene if the dog poses a risk and work alongside the owners, with partners and charities, to ensure the dog’s behaviour is addressed, and our recommendations are followed.”

The attacks have sparked a warning from police that anyone who has a dog and children, or any family with children planning to visit the home of someone who has dogs, should speak to their children about how they are expected to interact with the dog.

They said people should:

> Always supervise your dog and children, and pay attention to what is happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity

> Encourage gentle stroking, but do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on dogs

> Do not allow children near your dog if it is eating, sleeping or with items that belong to him/her such as toys

> Intervene and provide a safe space for child and dog to have some time alone if they see that the dog is becoming worried or agitated, or a child is becoming frightened